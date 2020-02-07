Remains 15 days

Anna Nimiriano

Editor in Chief

Juba Monitor

Dear readers and entire people of South Sudan, I would not be tired to write about the issues of formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU), because it is the hope of the people of South Sudan. They have been waiting for it for too long. It is their concern to know and to follow as I am following it daily.

Up to this moment the issues of states and boundaries still remained a challenge to the two parties. President Salva Kiir went to South Africa last week, he discussed the two agenda with President of South Africa, H.E Cyril Ramaphosa according to the information published and broadcasted in the media. There were no changes and new updates in South Sudan on the numbers of states agreed upon by the two parties. What I can say is, enough is enough; nobody is ready to accept the extension of the datelines for the third times. We need to finish these agenda and see what is next to be done. No wasting time for agenda that have created problems to our leaders.

Time for consultations and other things were over; this is time for implementation of the programmes of RTGoNU. A party which is delaying the agenda should be brought to account. In January this year I saw Red Army went on peaceful demonstrations in Juba supporting the 32 states, without concrete reasons or clear information to justify their augment.

However, during the time of creating 32 states, it came in form of directive from the above which people have to follow. Even 21 states proposal was the same. The two agenda look politically best known to our leaders. Otherwise, there is no point of keeping the same agenda for numbers of months, which would affect the formation of the Transitional Government in few days to come.

There are no needs for our leaders to push the dates or the programmes for their own interest. Peace is for the people of South Sudan, including them (Kiir and Machar) to live in peace. There is no need for puling ropes with the issues of peace. If there is sustainable peace, there would be a lot of progress in the country. Time has come to some together as one family, if any body wants to extend the programme of peace, for me “enough is enough.” I want to draw programme of what is to be done for this year as many people recommended that it is a year of peace and stability in the country.