Religious leaders call for security

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Church leaders in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State under the umbrella of the South Sudan Council of churches are calling on the county government to improve security and humanitarian situation in the region.

The call came on Monday during a meeting between the commissioner and the religious leaders

Retired Bishop of the Episcopal Church, Hillary LuateAdebexplains that the visit of the religious leaders is to acquaint themselves with the security and humanitarian situation of the people of the county, government’s view on the impact of the Rome peace negotiation and reflection on peace and reconciliation.

“Our first official visit to you as religious leaders. Our purpose of visit to your office is to acquaint ourselves with the security and humanitarian situation of the people of Yei, we also want to know your views as the government on the impact of the Rome peace negotiation on the people and also have a reflection on peace and reconciliation in Yei and return programs for our people in the refugee camps,” highlights retired Bishop Hillary.

Erkolano Lodu Tombe, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yei believes that sharing issues with the government will enable reduce challenges facing the people.

He expresses the readiness of religious leaders to cooperate with the government in order to put things right.

The Catholic prelate reminds that it is the duty and responsibility of the Church leaders to ensure that things run smoothly.

“Whatever we have taken from you, we take it in a positive way and they become part and parcel of us to develop it in our positive way with the spirit of cooperation, not confrontation but always cooperation between Church and state. For that matter, we as religious leaders have no reason to fight the authority completely, that will be a shame to us as Church and mosque. We don’t fight authority but we talk to the authority if there is anything and we are also open to listening to what is wrong, maybe sometimes we go wrong and need to be advised to be cautioned to be careful,” comments the Catholic Bishop.

Meanwhile, in response to the call of the religious leaders, Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa testified that the security situation is not stale in the county.

He hopes for improvement as there is relative calm and recognizes and appreciates the efforts of religious leaders in shaping the society in building peace.

“Our security situation is not stable, it is off and on stability don’t want to say that we are one hundred percent safe or stable but there is hope that things will improve as we see gradual improvement taking place and this gradual improvement that is taking place, I want to recognize and appreciates your efforts as religious leaders in shaping our society to look further in building peace,” commissioner Cyrus applauds the religious leaders.

Religious leaders in Yei stood firm and strong on call for peace and respect for humanity since the onset of the crisis in the area in 2016 and have continued preaching on peaceful means of solving problem.

The presence of the holdout groups continues to create insecurity within the areas of greater Yei that still causes displacement, harassment, killing and loss of property.