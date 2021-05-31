Relative calm returns to Ganji Payam

By James Atem Kuir

Relative calm has returned to Ganji Payam following recent deadly ambushes by armed groups in the area.

In March, at least 10 people were gunned down in a series of ambushes by unidentified men in Ganji Payam,as they were travelling along the Juba-Yei road.

The insecurity crippled social services such as schools and health facilities, as workers fled the area to safer places, and the routes linking the payam remained out of use.

However, during a visit to the three Bomasof Kulipapa, Kagwada and Ganji the payam headquarters last Friday, Charles Joseph Wani the Juba County commissioner noted relative improvementof security.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday,Reagan Jada the press secretary in the office of Juba County commissionersaid the local authorities there reported some improvement of security along the road linking the payamto Jubafollowingdeployment of security forces.

“The security situation there is now good. It has improved after forces were deployed there. Motorcycles and trucks are now using the road, especially from Ganji to Lainya and Ganji to Juba,” he said.

Mr. Jada however stressed that armed cattle herders who returned from LainyaCounty have stationed there again causing fear among the local farmers who have often accused the later of grazing animals in their farms.

Jada also stated that the commissioner this coming month will make sure schools and health services in the area operate.