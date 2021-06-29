REGIONAL-Security conference on in Juba

By John Agok

A three-day regional conference which has drawn participants from national security services from different countries within the bloc is taking place in Juba.

The conference is under auspices of African Union (AU) and supports the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa. (CISSA)

The workshop was organized under the theme: “The Negative Impact of Sanctions Regime to the Scio-Economic, Political Peace and Security in the Region”,

National Minister of Security Mabuto Mamur was the Chief Guest who officially opened the conference. In his opening remarks, he cautioned fellow African to be vigilant from those aliens who drew the African boundaries in the post-colonial period.

Mamur said that, if fellow African did not unite as brothers and sisters then, the aliens would be issuing sanction to all of us.

“I am glad today I am speaking to Intelligent people who will recommend to their leaders at the end but not those doomed espionages’ or turn coats used by Aliens”, he said.

He revealed the meeting would be an eye-opener since aliens would not take advantage of dividing people.

“Let me assure you that, when you are fragmented, you become weak and when you are united you become strong”, he added.

Mamur urged fellow African to embrace unity among themselves and to avoid sanctions in the region and the whole Africa.

“There must be a “yardstick for Africa” whereby if one person is sanctioned today, tomorrow you are the next. Let us unite and we will be strong”, he concluded.

Simon Yien Makuach the Director General for National Security Services, External Affairs welcomed the chair of CISSA to Juba and deliberated much on the conference under its very vital theme.

He also extended his gratitude to all head of delegations and members of CISSA for sharing sorrow with South Sudan after the loss of its member in CISSA the late Mr. Kuem David who served at the secretariat of CISSA Executive.

Yien emphasized on the negative impact of sanctions imposed by the international community.

“The workshop will enlighten us and raise awareness of the negative impacts of sanctions to our socio-economic and political situation in the region”, he said.

He called on international community and UN Security Council who sanctioned regimes torealize the impact of negative it caused in the socio-economic and political arena toward the region.

The regional security conference drew, Head of security delegations in regional countries including Sudan, under auspices of Africa Union, Peace and Security.