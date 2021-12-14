Regional S. Sudan Great run to kick off in Wau

By John Agok

Wau will host the regional Great South Sudan Run in January 2022 according to the Western Bahr el Ghazal State governor.

Sarah Cleto Rial on her Facebook page mentioned that ‘after the meeting, the organizers of the Great Run the team agreed that Wau will host the regional event’.

The Great South Sudan Run is an initiative pioneered by an Ethiopian businessman, AyesheshimTeka with the first edition held in 2017.

The run is intended to raise funds to help people who have been affected by famine in the country.

Five states and one administrative area would participate in the regional run and they include Western Bahr El Ghazal State (hosts), Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, Warrap State, Unity State, Lakes State and Abyei administrative area.

Athletes from the five states and the administrative area will compete for a 10km race within Wau. The event is slotted to take place on 29th January 2022.

Governor Sarah Cleto said they as the state officials were excited and grateful that Wau was selected to host the first regional Great South Sudan Run.

Prominent athletes from neighbouring Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda have always graced the event but it’s not clear whether next year’ event will be graced by any International Athlete.

It is the first time for Wau to host the Great Run for South Sudanese drawn from various states including Administrative areas. The event will be organized by South Sudan Athletic Federation.