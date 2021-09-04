Refugeesappeal to Uganda Gov’t to reopen schools

By Jurugo Emmanuel Orgasto

The refugees in Pagirinya refugee settlement, Uganda have appealed to the Ugandan government to reopen schools for lower classes.

On Tuesday this week, the government proposed to reopen schools in two weeks’ time, starting with the lower primary from primary one to primary three as well as senior one and senior two.

Some pupils in lower classes welcomed the proposal saying that they were tired of staying at home.

Unzimai Ismail, a primary three pupil who aspired to become a doctor asked her fellow pupils to continue revising their books as government decided on safe reopening of schools.

He told Juba Monitor yesterday that the government should implement their decision which would greatly help them to be future leaders.

“We are tired of staying at home, we are happy that we are going back to school,’’ he said.

Yusuf Rashid a primary two pupil yesterday appealed to the teachers to continue sensitizing school children on the benefits of education noting that some pupils had completely forgotten education.

“Some of our fellow children have forgotten that schools exist,’’ he said.

The Ugandan government in June closed schools to stop the spread of Covid-19.

It was not clear when the incoming senior one and senior five students whose results were released recently would report to school, given that the official selection exercise had not yet taken place.

The recent reports showed that the ministry would review the existing curriculum by extracting content that was core and could be delivered through the shortened school calendar.