Refugees welcome free cross border movement in Moyo

Bb Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Refugees leaving in the Moyo district have welcomed free cross-border movements in the spirit of East African Community.

Earlier, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni Kaguta announced lifting the use of Visas for the citizens of the two countries to allow them to move freely, just as they freely move to other East African Community member states.

Over the weekend, people of Moyo district and Kajo-keji County started conducting their businesses without any interruptions at the border custom checkpoints.

Kenyi Erasto Michael, Commissioner of Kajo-keji County, Central Equatoria State appreciates two communities for harmonious co-existence is growing stronger and strong that he encourages the people to be able to respect each other in their interaction.

“Community elders from South Sudan testified that truly free cross border movement exists between Ugandans and South Sudanese that he calls on the people of the two parties to use this opportunity to enjoy and exploit benefits and prosperity that come with the free cross border movement for the improved socio-economic wellbeing of the societies.But the news about having taxed a dead body at the border post by the Ugandan authorities during the era of free cross movement in the East African Community member states has raised dust in the eyes,” he added.

He said that he called on the management of Customs of the two countries of Uganda and South Sudan to come out with policies to govern free cross border movement of the people to avoid incidences of taxing dead bodies.