Refugees urged to wear facemasks during food distribution

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

Uganda police attached to refugee’s settlement in Rhino camp have urged refugees to wear facemasks at the distribution centres during food distribution.

This follows strict measures that were issued by the President of the Republic of Uganda for everyone to wear facemask in the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Okwera Cypriaw, police officer in charge of Yoro base camp station Rhino camp refugees settlement told Juba Monitor during an interview that, to ensure safety from COVID-19 in the refugee’s settlement, all refugees receiving food at the distribution centres needed to wear facemasks.

He said partners have worked hard to ensure that when refugees gather to receive food, they needed to put their facemasks to help in protecting the individuals and also protecting other members of the community.

“Once one comes to the distribution centre without wearing facemask, the person is sent away,” he added.

Okwera added that to ensure safety they also carry out testing of every individuals at the given point within the line adding that after receiving their food ratio are not supposed to crowd at the exit saying they were supposed to carry their food home to avoid overcrowding at the exit.

“Refugees need to turn up not in mobilised number at a given time in a day to avoid crowding at the distribution centres,” the OC said.

He added that refugees were also supposed to observe social distancing of 2 meters where they had decided to place two arms to maintain social distancing during food distribution.

Okwera added that the police had also carried out motorist patrols while talking to the people within the camps on sensitization and the derivatives of the Uganda Ministry of Health and the government.