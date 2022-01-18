Refugees urged to report unfamiliar objects

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Panic in Maaji refugee settlement as residents found bomb in their garden.

Yesterday, Ugandan police reported that the residents had gone to harvest in their gardens fortunately, they found the bomb on the ground.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the residents district commissioner, Taban Dada Peter said the residents handed the bomb to the security personals for verification.

“It is true that the farmers found the bomb in their garden and handed it to police,’’ he told Juba Monitor.

Taban appreciated the residents for handling such dangerous objects which could lead to loss of lives if recklessly handled.

He has appealed to the general public to always alert security on unfamiliar objects noting that it is dry season where hidden objects could appear now.

Last year, bomb explosion killed 6 children and injured 5 at Maaji ll Refugee Settlement after it was alleged that a group of children residing at Maaji ll Refugee Settlement went to the bush on a playing spree and picked an object which they didn’t know properly, tried to cut it through using Panga knife, incidentally, the object exploded killing 6 of them.

The Resident District Commissioner noted that was important for members of the community and dealers in scrap metalsbusiness to guard against dealing with suspicious looking metallic objects found in the bushes as they could be bombs.

He urged Parents/ Guardians to specifically advise their children not to play anyhow with such suspicious looking metals in order to prevent such deadly incidences.