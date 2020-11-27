Refugees trained on corporate governance

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

Sixteen refugee’s leaders in Uganda refugee camp have been trained on corporate governance by local Community Based Organization (CBO).

The three days training on corporate governance has been organized by youth, social Advocacy team (YSAT) and Network of South Sudan civil society organisation in Uganda (NOSSCOU) with support from OXFARM.

Speaking during the opening of the workshop, the coordinator for NOSSCOU, Kuol Arou Kuol said the training will transfer knowledge and skills to the leaders.

Arou disclosed that, the basic trainings offered to refugees would transform lives for many refugees in the camps and in the host community.

He further stressed that, many women lack participation and not represented well in the society saying they are left beyond the suffering.

“As we are entering the 16 days of Activism, we need to respect the views of all aspect,’’ Kuol said.

He urged the leaders to work hard in order to transform the nation given their talents.

Kuol further reminded the participants to continue to sensitize the public in the camp to follow covid-19 guidelines.

The Director for YAST organization Uganda John Jal Dak said it is an opportunity for the refuges led organization to come together since the outbreak of the pandemic

Jal said that, as refugee led organization they are working to share the matters affecting refugees other partners to ensure that they are supported.

Asau Sunday, the Executive Director for vision for Humanity said the training is aimed at building strong leaders in the refugee camps.

Sunday added that the organizations working in the refugee camps should empower youths and women in the camps to build their skills.