Refugees sensitized on environmental conservation

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

Local community-based Organizations operating in the refugee’scamp Uganda is embarking on sensitizing refugees on the importance of conserving environment.

Martine Justine the Executive Director of Dynamic Action for Peace and Rehabilitation saidsome refugees are not protecting environment, instead they are cutting down trees for cooking and burning charcoal.

Mr. Justine urged refugees to plant more trees saying in order to preserve the environment for future generation.

“We are advising you to plant more trees. So, there should be different alternative sources of fuel introduced like briquette which are made out of local wastes that can be made in to useful energy to save our environment,” Mr. Justine urged the refugees.

He said, it is very important for people to adapt the ideaof using briquette at their homes so that environment can be save in the refugees’ settlement

“Many refugees in the settlements are really very venerable, that they can’t move long distance looking for firewood which is another question to us,” he added.

He said, there is great need for the implementing partners to come and buy the briquette to supply to the refugees with special needs who can’t afford buying firewood, move long distance and can’t get money to buy the briquette to start adapting the system so as to stop destruction of trees.

The director said when both the refugees and the host communities join hand to plant trees and the trees improve the environment there will be availability of rainfall which will support the Agricultural systems where there will be good yields since the life of human beings lies on agriculture.