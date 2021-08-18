Refugees seek security assurance before returning

By Atimaku Joan

Refugees inside and across the borders have expressed concerns over the insecurity and asked the government for assurance before returning to their original homes in the country.

This followed President Salva Kiir’s Sunday appeal to the refugees in different settlements and camps to return home following the peace process which had taken root in most parts of the country.

While speaking to the media on Monday, one of the refugees who is also a community leader in Mungulla refugee settlement, Ali Juma Angelo said that they were ready to return to South Sudan but were in need of assurance that what had transpired before might not happen again.

He claimed that they already heard the appeal from President Salva Kiir, but were afraid of the Law breakers. Angelo urged the government to first address the issue of insecurity.

“We have heard the President but how about the people who are providing us security and yet breaking the law at the same time, what if they turn against us again, to whom will a dead person complain to?” he asked.

He revealed that refugees mostly from the northern part of Uganda were willing to return to the country, but what they were afraid of was threat.

Drabua Paula, a thirteen years old girl living in one of the camps complained that,“if they wanted them to live in the country why would they demolish their buildings at home including classrooms in schools.”

“All the doors and the roofs have been removed, the ones for schools and even for our homes, why would they do that?’’ Said Paula.

She requested the government to reconstruct the school structures in her home area because there were no more in their place.