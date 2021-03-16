Refugees laybricks for survival

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

Several refugees under Rhino camp refugee’s settlement have resorted tobrickslaying in order to survive as food ratioshave been cut.

John Dada,a South Sudanese refugee senior two student explained that since food ratios have been cut, they werefinding other ways of generating income to sustain their families.

“We are just searching for job like brick laying, digging and building houses to get money for buying our needs,”Mr. Dada explained.

Mr. Dada added that, the money they got would also help them in buying school requirements as schools reopen.

Levi Charles another South Sudanese refugee revealed that, he was able to get UGsh 9000 from the sale of the bricks they started to lay.

“When am given the money I buy books, pens and uniforms for my studies, my parents are not getting any salary in the refugees camp,” he added.

Moses Muba,a refugee said he applied to the office of prime minister to provide land to the refugees for Agriculture saying life become difficult in the camp.

“When we first arrived, we asked OPM to give us additional land for farming since where we are coming, we are people who used to dig and get what we need,” Mr. Muba said.

Mr. Muba said during their arrival,the camp leaders only gave them plots for residing adding there is now other way they can do with the reduction of food ratios.

Meanwhile, Robert Data the program Manager for Action for people in need of a community-based organization working with refugees in Ofua Zone notes that the situation is big challenge for single mothers.

“The food cut ratiosrequire UNHCR as an agent to come and map on ground as the assess the life of the refugees in the settlement,” he added.