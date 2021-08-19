Refugees in fear of Clashes in Amuru and Adjumani

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

South Sudanese in Mungula Refugee Settlement are living in fears after conflicts between Amuru and Adjumani districts resumed fighting.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Lodule Emmanuel, a refugee in Mungula one, said that people from Apaa started leaving their places in the camps.

“On Monday,a group of some political and cultural leaders have opposed some of President Museveni’s recent directives aimed finding a long-lasting solution to the controversial Apaa land clashes, President Museveni met top political leadership from two district at State House Entebbe to discuss the fresh clashes that broke out in Apaa land two weeks ago,” he said.

He added that during the meeting, the President Yoweri Museveni reportedly okayed the establishment of a commission of inquiry to establish the actual boundaries for the disputed land, which was on the border between Adjumani and Amuru districts.

He revealed that the outcomes of the President’s meeting with two leaders were null and void since they were not involved.

Last week, security forces arrested 48 suspects in connection with the latest attacks on locals residing in the disputed Apaa land in Adjumani.According to the army leadership, the attackers were armed with machetes, bows and arrows, while others carried sticks during the attacks in which 63 people were injured.