Refugees empowered to fight teenage pregnancy

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

At least more than two hundred refugees living in Rhino camp were trained to fight teenage pregnancy in order to allow young girls to be prepared to become future leaders.

The training dubbed “community parliament” was sponsored by Care International.

Alfred Olweny, CARE International Gender Based Violence officer called for a peaceful and meaningful celebration of the international women’s day.

“This day is about recognizing the special contribution of women in this village, in Terego, Uganda and the entire world; my appeal is let’s not fight and accuse each other but give opportunity for our women to celebrate their achievements so that we have a better world,”Olweny advised.

Speaking to media yesterday, Vision International Fund’s Gender-Based Violence Officer,JescaAnzoo said that they wanted to know how many women had taken roles in leadership and how many were willing to take leadership in future.

“We want the participants to discuss deeper how high rate of teenage pregnancy due to COVID-19 can be minimized so that young girls can be fully prepared to be future leaders,” Anzoo commented.

Meanwhile, Vicky Taban, a refugee from Ariaze-A,said that teenage pregnancy was hurting the refugee population and condemned the behavior of men who lured young girls to destroy their future.

“Let this message go to old men who deceive our young girls to offer unprotected sex with money and other gifts; let them allow these girls to go to school so that they are our future leaders,” Taban stressed.

MariMasolo, an elderly refugee appealed to men to be responsible as she ruled out COVID-19 lock down as a major reason for the rise in teenage pregnancies.

Meanwhile, ViniMangalulu called donors supporting young mothers to step up sensitization in the refugee camps and called for a crackdown of fake donors who turned out to be Sugar daddies.

Taban James, from Ariaze-B cluster appealed to spouses to dress decently, use attractive ornaments and maintain their body figures to make their spouses turn away from beautiful and attractive young ladies.

This year’s women’s day in Rhino-camp refugee would be held in Omugo refugee camp in Omugo sub-county, Terego district under the theme “women in leadership achieving equal future in a COVID 19 world.”