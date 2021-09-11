jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, September 11th, 2021
HomeNewsRefugees begin voluntary return
News

Refugees begin voluntary return

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

South Sudanese refugees in large refugee settlements in West Nile region have started returning home voluntarily.

Authorities said, at least one hundred and two refugees had voluntarily returned to the South Sudan capital Juba through Oraba border point since September this year.

Solomon Osakana, the Arua District Refugee Desk Officer, told Juba Monitor that the decision by the refugees to return home followed a dramatic decline in the number of refugees seeking asylum in Uganda.

He said most of the refugees went and assessed the security situation before returning to inform others about the situation back home.

“Many just go to asses the situation in their country. That’s why others go, others return,’’ he said.

David Apollo Kazungu, the Commissioner for Refugees in the Office of the Prime Minister said, they hoped the situation would remain peaceful to encourage voluntary repatriation.

“We can’t tell them to remain if one decides to go home voluntarily,’’ he mentioned.

You Might Also Like

News

Citizens in dire need of humanitarian assistance

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei. Residents of Mukaya Payam in Lainya County, Central Equatoria State are in dire humanitarian assistance due to road cut off between Limbe and Yei. Speaking to Juba monitor yesterday, the Lainya County Commissioner Emmanuel Khamis Richardsaid that there wasno service provision and no health facilities operational in the area. “I was so much upset on seeing the critical condition of the people in Mukaya Payam; they have been enduring, essential services are not there, the road is not passable and is likely to affect service delivery....
error: Content is protected !!