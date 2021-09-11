Refugees begin voluntary return

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

South Sudanese refugees in large refugee settlements in West Nile region have started returning home voluntarily.

Authorities said, at least one hundred and two refugees had voluntarily returned to the South Sudan capital Juba through Oraba border point since September this year.

Solomon Osakana, the Arua District Refugee Desk Officer, told Juba Monitor that the decision by the refugees to return home followed a dramatic decline in the number of refugees seeking asylum in Uganda.

He said most of the refugees went and assessed the security situation before returning to inform others about the situation back home.

“Many just go to asses the situation in their country. That’s why others go, others return,’’ he said.

David Apollo Kazungu, the Commissioner for Refugees in the Office of the Prime Minister said, they hoped the situation would remain peaceful to encourage voluntary repatriation.

“We can’t tell them to remain if one decides to go home voluntarily,’’ he mentioned.