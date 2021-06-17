jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, June 17th, 2021
Refugee traders accuse security officers of torture

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Traders in Pagirinya refuge settlement have accused police for malicious damage and torture on Wednesday night during the enforcement of the presidential order on curfew.

Some traders in Pagirinya who spoke to Juba Monitor with a condition of anonymity said the police reached to their areas before the curfew hour and started destroying their properties while flogging them.

“The way these police officers came with force, they started beating us like goats,” a trader said.

Another trader who said he was badly assaulted by police saying his property including umbrella and chapatti were destroyed during the raid.

One of the traders claimed that he had lost over UGSH100, 000 in the scuffle.

He appealed to the Refugee desk officer to intervene on the matter by giving more guidance in relation to the curfew that starts from 9pm-5:30am.

“I have lost over 100,000 shillings which is my capital,” he said.

“Am appealing to the government especially the RDO to look into the matter,’’ he concluded.

