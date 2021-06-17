Refugee leaders trained on covid-19 home based care

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

Village Health Teams in Boroli refugee settlement were trained on community engagement for covid-19home based care services on Wednesday.

The training supported by UNICEF brought together block leaders, parish and Sub County leaders was conducted at Adjumani Town Council Hall.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Drichi Wilson the inspector of health in the district who also doubled as facilitator of the training said they targeted the VHTs because of the sharp rise of covid19 cases across the country.

Drichi said the VHT were the immediate health care givers in the villages as they also helped in community sensitization in the fight against Covid-19 and ensuring good sanitation.

“These are the eyes of the refugees, we picked them because we know they could rescue their fellow refugees,’’ he said.

He appealed to the public to adhere to the preventive measures issued by the by the President and Ministry of Health.

“This deadly virus can kill, many lost their lives,’’ he added.

Alice Kiden a community health worker supervisor in Ulua refugee settlement who doubled as the VHT chairperson, urged the community to maintain good hygiene.

She also appealed to the District Health Department to always coordinate with Village Health Teams.

William Vini, the chairperson of youths in Ayilo refuge settlement appreciated the District Health Department for the training.

He appealed to the block leaders to corporate with VHTs to see to that their respective villages were free from the pandemic.

“I am appealing to the block leaders to corporate with these trained VHT to see all refugee settlement is free from this covid-19,’’ he said.