Reformed Church to ordain eight new Bishops during X-Mas

By Nema Juma

The Reformed Church of South Sudan and Sudan has said it is going to ordain about eight new Bishops during thisChristmascelebrations.

The clergymen would come from the dioceses of Jonglei, Rumbek North, Awiel, Awecrial,Akot, Rumbek Centre, Cuei-bet and Tonj.

Speaking to congregation in Hai referendum church on Sunday, Archbishop Gabriel Roric Jur announced the ordination of the eight additional Bishops to serve the faithful of the Reformed Church of South Sudan and Sudan in different new Dioceses.

“The meaning of reform church is to spread the word of God in South Sudan and promote peace, love and unity of South Sudanese and for the church to bring development to people of God,” Roric said.

He further called on faithful in the Country to pray for the 2022 to be the year of peace and harmony.

Roric reminded the people of South Sudan on how God protected them during the liberation for South Sudan to get independent from the north

Meanwhile the Bishop of Juba Diocese her grace Raja Gabriel Babere advised people of South Sudan to celebrate Christmas with peace and love among them.

She expressed her best wishes for the people of South Sudan and their government a Merry Christmas.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebrations among billions of people around the world.

A feast central to the Christian liturgical year, it is preceded by the season of Advent or the Nativity Fast and initiates the season of Christmas tide which historically in the West lasts twelve days and culminates on Twelfth Night.

Christmas Day is a public holiday in countries, is celebrated religiously by the majority of Christians, as well as culturally by many non-Christians, and forms an integral part of the holiday season organized around it.