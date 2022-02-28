Red Cross donates wheelchairs to disability groups in Aweil

By Hou Akot Hou

South Sudan Red Cross together with the State Ministry of Gender and Social Welfare donated wheelchairs to members of disability groups in Aweil.

Over the weekend, thirty people benefited from the donation delivered at the Ministry of Gender, child and social Welfare.

Kuka Lusia Alesio, Minister of Gender and Social Welfare thanked the organization and asked for more help to the group members.

“I am grateful for the support shown by handing out these wheelchairs. It is great that these people will now be using wheelchairs unlike before. This courtesy must exist and be carried on” Kuka stressed.

Alesio urged the organization to extend such support to the other vulnerable groups in counties, saying the statistics of the undeserved such as the disabled ones is not yet known.

One of the beneficiaries Adut Deng said it has been aged without wheelchairs as she used to crawl on the floor.

“My excitement is too high and am appealing to the organization to help some of our people who didn’t benefit in this support. This courtesy is unforgettable and it is a God’s work that made this support materialize” Adut noted.

The ministry is yet planning to lobby for more funds in order to support the help of the underserved populations in the state.

The disabled unit is being established but it requires proper structure to help them resolve their issues in the state. Most aspiring to get an education among other prerequisites for life to be enjoyable.

The disabled appealed to the state government to always be mindful of their needs including the virtually impaired ones in the state.