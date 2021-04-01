Reconstitute TNLA and adhere to the 35% women’s representation

Press Release:

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) has called for the quick reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), while urging the Parties to the Agreement to adhere to the 35% level of women’s representation in the appointments to it.

In a statement to the RJMEC members delivered electronically, the Interim Chairperson H.E. Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai said,

“A reconstituted TNLA is required to enact a range of legislations critical to the ongoing implementation of the R-ARCSS. I appeal to the RTGoNU (Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity), to reconstitute the assembly to enable the enactment of the Bills into law, and expedite judicial reforms.”

Furthermore, he added, “there is a clear need for more women to be appointed at all levels of government, especially at the state executive and legislative positions.”

On the security sector reforms, Maj. Gen. Gituai said “cantonment sites and training centers continue to face serious logistical constraints, such as food, medicines and sufficient shelter, which are lacking, and female combatants continue to lack appropriate facilities and personal hygiene items.”

“Training of the Necessary Unified Forces (NUF) has stalled, and no graduation or redeployment plans have been announced. The lack of sufficient funding to the Security Mechanisms is a constraint,” he said.

The Interim Chairperson also said the humanitarian situaiton in South Sudan is dire, as a result of multiple factors, including widespread sub-national violence, floods, COVID-19 related restrictions, economic challenges and acute food insecurity, impacting humanitarian movement and operations, threatening the safety of staff and assets.

“It is the responsibility of the RTGoNU, as per article 1.2.2, to restore permanent and sustainable peace, security, and stability, and I call upon the Central and State Governments to work jointly with local leaders and curb the violence. The operationalization of the State Security Committees will be instrumental is alleviating the situation,” he said.

As we proceed into Easter, Maj. Gen. Gituai said, “I hope that we all use this time as a period of reflection so that when we return from the break, we are inspired to pick up the pace of implementation of the R-ARCSS and build momentum towards its full implementation in letter and spirit.

“Three months from now, July, marks ten years of independence for South Sudan, and now is the time to accelerate the implementation of the Agreement so that there will be much to celebrate in a decade of independence,” he added.