Recent coups in Africa are due to bad governance – alludes U.S. General

By James Atem Kuir

The commander of the United States Africa Command (U.S. AFRICOM), General Stephen Townsend has blamed bad governance characterized by corruption and lack of transparency, for the rise in military takeovers witnessed in a number of African countries recently.

General Townsend, a four-star general who has been commanding the U.S. AFRICOM – one of the eleven Unified combatant commands of the United States Department of Defense – since 2019, made the remarks during a digital press briefing through the Johannesburg-based Africa Regional Media Hub, from Rome Italy on Thursday.

General Townsend discussed with journalists from across the continent about the recent 2022 African Chiefs of Defense Conference and the United States and Africa’s shared commitment to security on the continent.

“…I think we’ve enjoyed nearly 20 years or so of very low numbers of coups or irregular or unconstitutional changes of government, but here in the last year we have seen a number of them and to include a number of attempted coups.

“So, I don’t know why all that is, but I would – I would – my guess is that it has to do with insufficient governance, a lack of good governance, and corruption. I think that’s probably the most of it,” General Townsend said alluding to the recent toppling of governments by military leaders in some countries in Africa.

In less than 2 years, military leaders have taken over governments in Mali, Chad, Guinea, Sudan and most recently in Burkina Faso.The seizure of power by soldiers has alarmed the continent with fears over their impacts on democracy.

“And so, as you know, as I said in my opening statement, the U.S. does not support or condone these unconstitutional changes of government and the broader effect they have on democracy and the progress of democracy. But I think that corruption and a lack of good governance is probably behind much of that,” he added.

Asked about the possible involvement of the Russians and the Chinese in these coups generally, General Townsend said, “We have not seen that – have not seen any involvement by the Chinese in any of these coups. I don’t think they’re doing that, furthering that or promoting those. With Russia, I think it’s a little less clear. I think I have received reports of Russian involvement at least in Sudan in the not too distant past.So, I don’t know. I think the jury is out on that. I don’t think China is behind any of these coups and I don’t really think that Russia is the main animating force behind most of them, but the hand of Russia may be visible in one or two of these.”

General Townsend noted progress towards combating violent extremism by African countries and their regional groupings but expressed concern about the recent emergence of extremist organizations taking advantage of weak governments and political instability.

“I think that in the north of Africa, violent extremism is in a better place and we have seen progress from both our U.S. efforts as well as our partners’ efforts. And then in the southern part of Africa, we’ve seen the emergence of ISIS-Central Africa and ISIS-Mozambique, which is of concern and we’re seeing a very aggressive response by African partners there and a deployment led by forces from Central and South Africa to go after ISIS-Mozambique,” he

said.

The annual African Chiefs of Defense Conference or CHOD edition for 2022 held in Rome Italy themed “Shared Investment for a Shared Future.”

The conference was attended by about 36 chiefs of defense or their representatives and discussed major challenges relating security threats and benefits of all nations in the US. AFRICOM partnership.