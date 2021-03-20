Recalled Nile-pet employees refuse to leave office

By Wek Atak Kacjang

A total of fifty-three (53) Nile Petroleum’s employees are said to have refused to leave their former offices at the three main oil companies citing bias and favoritism in the selection of their replacements.

On 15thMarch, the Nile Pet Managing Director Eng. Bol Ring Muorwel recalled all staff seconded in the oil companies namely, Great Pioneer Operating Company(GPOC), Sudd Petroleum Operating Company (SPOC) and Dar Petroleum Operating Company (DPOC).

The move is being opposed by the staff who were recalledby the Managing Director pointing fingers onuse of external and internal forces baptized godfathers.

According to sources and copies of documents availed to Juba Monitor, 45 staff out of 53 new faces to be seconded were from one community background which caused the standoff of unfair distribution of employment.

However, those seconded were not happy to come back to Nile Pet due to salaries discrepancies that the state firm offered compared to what the oil companies were providing which included accommodation and other luxurious packages

Among the documents availed included a copy of a letter written on 15th of this month by the Managing Director under Ref No/NP/MD/SPOC/P/3/21 to SPOC President Mr.Eruwan Gerry which says;

Dear President,

“In accordance with the exploration and productionshared agreement and joint operating company (JOCs) indicated that I am pleased to inform your highly esteemed office about recent decision of the Nile-pet Corporation for reshuffle and transfer of the NilePet seconders in SPOC in various positions from effect of the date of this letter.

Earlier efforts by Juba Monitor to get comments from the Nile-pet management proved futile even after visiting their offices and promises of calling back by some officers to arrange for the meeting and an interview. It was learnt that a meeting earlier arranged by the Managing Director with recalled staff and those to be newly seconded was aborted at the eleventh hour. No reasons were given.