RAY OF TOTAL HOPE IS AT THE DOOR

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

Open border trade is one of the surest ways of improving domestic and international economic growth anywhere in the world. I may not be an economist but being a jack of all trade, my inner conviction is that with open border movements under well balanced security, indeed there must be seen to be some ray of hope in the offing. The announcement that the four border points of this country and its neighbour Sudan would be opened by 1st October, precisely next month, has been something the general public has been waiting for since 2012 during the signing of the cooperation agreement. This reminded me to move closer to talk some reasonable sense to our truck drivers from the other side of East Africa that they can make it if they have the brotherhood heart. True, it is sad when colleagues are being killed without reason(s) with self-created reasons.It is painful to lose a friend in such circumstances. One thing l am sure of is that the government is equally concerned and doing all possible to have safe passage and entry to the country. If the previous convoy escort is reinstituted and mandated to patrol the highway all the time, l am sure the bandits and the criminal activities could be reduced to a certain level. If the free movement on the main highways is properly monitored and controlled to nab the unknown gunmen, and if the four border points in the north also became operational, believe me that this country cannot lack in commodities and prices and will be coming down sooner than later. In fact, there would be competition among basic item dealers and suppliers that the country would just enjoy seeing how trade balance was being effected in all entry points. The vast and robust economic growth would be a celebrity in the offing that would mentor so many others to take the direction seriously. It must be agreed that with improved security and open border movements, there would be serious undertakings to have the socio-economy be jump-started in every sector of the country’s development. We need to look at each and every step being taken carefully and support only that which was beneficial to the country and the common-man.Knowing where we have come from, we should nurture free movements and ask the security organ to be on the look-out against those who may want to spoil the soup before being ready for the table. There are open benefits beckoning but this will only be possible with the active presence of the security forces from both sides of the border to keep vigil on those bent to cause chaos among the peaceful traders and communities along the four entry points of the border which will open its door sooner than later. But more important the issue of truck drivers should be handled so that the looming shortage of basic commodities were contained for the benefit of the citizens.