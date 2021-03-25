Raja County misses exams due to insecurity

By John Agok

Hundreds of children failed to sit for senior four exams due to insecurity coupled with Covid-19 Pandemic in Raja, Jur River and other parts of Wau respectively.

Speaking to Juba Monitor Newspaper on Phone yesterday, the Director-General in the state Ministry of Education in Wau, Western Bahr El Ghazal state,Luciano Alberto Urayo revealed that not all candidates in the state sat for their senior four exams,students from the three counties of Raja, Jur River and Wau missed out.

“We have 20 secondary schools which are sitting the secondary school leaving certificate in only 9 centers and all these schools are in Wau County. The total of candidates this year is 3,199 students who are doing their exams in Wau County alone, 2050 boys and 1149 girls,” he said.

Mr. Urayo stated that access to schools in the three counties is pretty limited due to insecurity and the COVID -19 pandemic which led to closure of schools in those ends and plans are underway to open senior one as soon as schools resume.

“Raja had insecurity before but now there is stability and they don’t have candidates for this year, they had almost 5 years without sitting for the secondary school certificate.”

He added that other schools, including those in Raja do not have final year candidates or qualified teachers.

“Most of them [teachers] are Arabic pattern teachers [and] this is a very big problem,” he stressed.

Mr. Luciano also disclosed that a total of 3,199 candidates are taking their secondary school exams from Wau municipality.

“We are trying our level best to recruit new teachers especially the new graduates from the University of Bahr el Ghazal or the University of Juba.”

In 2020, the National Examination Council said at least 75,000 primary school candidates and 35,000 secondary school candidates registered for this national examination.

The candidates stayed home for nearly seven months since the closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the teachers who are among the least paid civil servants have also quit the profession for well-paying humanitarian jobs.

The educators say they are not enjoying the profession because there is also a lack of educational materials and tools needed to deliver quality education.

On Monday President Salva Kiir rung the bell for commencement of senior four examination across the Country for the first- time since the independent of South Sudan.