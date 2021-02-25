jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 25th, 2021
A foot for thought

Rainy season needs clean environment

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

People are expecting rainfall these days as it has already drizzled once some days ago. We need to keep our environment clean. What will happen if the environment is dirty and yet there is Coronavirusin the country? We must think along this line and take precautionary measures. Howwe are going to do it is the responsibility of all. In the first place we need to live in a clean environment to prevent Covid-19 and other diseases. This requires keeping our surrounding clean, nobody should do it, except you and the family members.

If we leave in dirty environment, it encourages many diseases to attack us and the family members. Before we talk about cleanness, it starts in the rooms and the compounds which is the responsibility of women and men according to some cultures of South Sudanese. The role of the City Council is to provide cars for collecting garbage and participate in cleaning roads.

Many people discussed the role of City Council for keeping Juba clean, it is true but they are not doing enough. If there is strong administration of City Council, by this time Juba should be clean City. How people can improve environment to be clean starts from home as mentioned above. Keeping the surrounding clean during rainy season could start now not waiting for next month. We cannot wait until heavy rain fall and start cleaning our surrounding.  

Many people discussed over radio how to keep environment clean, giving examples of other areas that cleaned their environment by people living in the areas. That was a good step, others can do the same. Last year I suggested group cleanness for Christmas and New Year. Nobody cooperated with me; we could do it better if we were in groups. Working as an individual cannot help much, especially for the general cleanness.

However, the City Council should take lead in environmental cleanness around Juba City. Provide the necessary equipment to be used for general cleaning from time to time. They should make mechanism of preventing people dumb waste in the streams and keep along the roadsides.

They should put containers on the roadsides for keeping any waste not to be thrown anyhow. Keeping clean environment promotes health in the country.

May God bless us all.

