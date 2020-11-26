jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, November 26th, 2020
News

Rainbow and Flyers Volley Clubs headed for final

By John Agok

The South Sudan Volley Federation under the on-going tournament of Jubek Advertisement Company finals started yesterday with Female teams in Juba.

The male volley ball teams will play today their final in the same tournament of Jubek Advertisement trophy.

The final match is expected to be heavily attended by spectators to watch the game.

Speaking to Juba Monitor Majak Ayuong Head Coach of the Rainbow revealed his readiness to win the trophy and expected to go abroad for more games. “I am very optimistic to go outside the country toplay international games as it has been shown by commitment to reached finals for both female and male teams”, he said.

Meanwhile, Yousef Sony the coach of Flyers showed confidence in winning the final match. “ we are very confident to win this final because we have done a lot training in the fields way back and our team is active and creative enough to win any match”, she concluded.

However the result are yet to be out today.

The tournament was organized by South Sudan Volley Ball Federation under Jubek Advertisement Company in Juba.

