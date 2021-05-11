Raiders claim lives in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

Two people were killed and two oxen raided by armed criminals in Rumbek East County,Lakes State last week, Police authorities confirmed.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Police chief Inspector of Alualuak Payam of Yirol West County Michael Mayor Malaak said one of the suspects was arrested.

The Police Chief Inspector of Alualuak Payam Michael Mayor Malaak said the two people killed include a student and a police officer.

“The security forces are working hard, the Commissioner of Rumbek East County will be responsible to arrest that person who killed the student, and the Commissioner of Yirol West County will also ensure that the culprits are arrested,” he said.

The police in charge of Rumbek East County Brigadier General Makur Dak confirmed the incident that took place in Akot Payam.

“It is true, there are armed criminals who came to Akot Payam of Rumbek East county and raided 2 ox-ploughs. When the ox-ploughs owners ran after, they found a student going to church. They killed him and the police personnel,” he said.

He said, the security situation is calm and security forces are following the armed criminals.

The executive director of Alualuak Payam Daniel Ichok Dhieu said that he arrested one suspect and a chief of the area who is responsible for these armed criminals on Sunday after the incident.

“I am now coordinating with local people in the area so that the 2 ox-ploughs are rescued from the armed criminals who went to Akot and raided them,”said Dhieu.

Director Dhieu urged the government to prioritize disarming the civil population in Lakes State.

“The only solution to this rampant insecurity in Lakes State is for the government to prioritize disarmament of civilians,” Dhieu said.