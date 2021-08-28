jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 28th, 2021
Radio Jonglei 95.5 FM remain closed

By John Agok

Reports circulating yesterday indicated that the Voice of Peace 95.9 FM in Bor remained closed and staff detained.

Union of Journalists of South Sudan ( UJOSS)President Oyet Patrick Charlestold Juba Monitor that, they had confirmed the detention of the journalists and the shutdown of Radio Jonglei 95.9 FM .

He also revealed that, they brought the issue to the attention of the Media Authority which was obliged to follow procedures of closing down the media in the Country.

Oyet later confirmed the release of three journalists and one cashier while their tools of trade still remained in custody with other apparatus pending further investigations.

“It is true that, the journalists working Radio Jonglei were detained and one cashier altogether. Because one of executive of UJOSS was working for the very station. We later confirmed that, the staff were released and their gadgets still remained in custody for investigation”, he said.

“The procedures of closing down of media house should be follow through Media Authority and that is why we are contacting them to intervene in this matter”, he stated.

UJOSS urged authorities concerned to reopen the Radio station and follow the proper procedures through Media Authority.

“I call upon authorities concerned to open the Radio Station and follow the proper procedures through “Media Authority” if there is a problem”, he concluded.

There was no clear reason givenwhich led to closure of the Radio Station.

