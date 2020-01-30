jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, January 31st, 2020
Radio Emmanuel Director summoned

By: Elia Joseph Loful

Radio Emmanuel Director Fr. Santino Lounoi was yesterday called by the state security personnel to explain a statement asked by the caller.

According to Fr. Santino, he said the issue arose when a caller asked to know how to join security recruitment.

“It was in the morning when we were having morning show. One of the caller asked how can I join national security,” he explained.

He said the radio was hosting the Area team leader for Joint Military Committee in the state to ask him on the progress of security arrangements in the state.

However, reports shows earlier that he was arrested by state’s security organs.

