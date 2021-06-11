jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 11th, 2021
News

R-JMEC submits to gov’t resolutions on permanent Constitution making

By James Atem Kuir

The peace monitoring body, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) has officially handed over to the government, resolutions on the details on permanent Constitution-making.

The resolutions were agreed by the representatives of the peace parties and stakeholders late last month during series of workshops convened by R-JMEC.

Among the key agreements were principles that would govern the process of permanent Constitution-making, establishment of different committees that shall draft the constitution text, conduct civic education and other processes.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Royal Palace Hotel yesterday, Major-general Charles Tai Gituai said next phase of the permanent Constitution-making would be legislation of the laws to govern the process.

“Much work of the permanent constitutional making which will be laid and known by the people of South Sudan and supported by their friends and partners will now start with an enactment of the legislation to govern the process,” the R-JMEC chairperson said.

For his part, the minister of Justice and Constitutional affairs, Reuben Madol Arol said,”

