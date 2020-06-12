Quadruplet born in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

A woman in Rumbek Mrs. Nyanjok Dut successfully delivered quadruplet in Rumbek state hospital on Wednesday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Mr. Isaac Mading Abiel a midwife at the Hospital said the woman delivered two girls and two boys.

He said the State ministry of social development and child welfare had given some little assistance to the mother.

“Women organization called Cipuoumat has also donated milk, soaps and clothes to her,” said Mading.

He said the state hospital has agreed that the woman should stay in the hospital for at least one month for observation purposes, adding that she would be assigned a woman to be helping her handling kids.

“If there is no good place outside for her to stay with the children, then we will add additional three months or we hand over to Catholic hospital for more care and feedings. We have Cuam international Doctors with Africa which support Rumbek hospital, they will do their part to support the mother and the children,” he stressed.

The husband, Mapuor Dut Kuet who works as a soldier in Tiger division based in Rumbek said he is just a mere soldier from Tiger division and received this huge responsibility, though it is a blessing.

“I am just appealing to the government of South Sudan to support me in this difficult time because I have nothing in hand to feed the four children and the mother. The only thing that will help me is to get assistance from the government and other well-wishers,” he said.

Dut appealed to his community of Maleng-agok in particular to stand with him and support his wife and the four babies.