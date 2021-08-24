PURGE-On criminals along Juba-Nimule Highway

By John Agok

The government yesterday dispatched a joint assessment team comprising of National Security Services, SSPDF and South Sudan Police Service for two days assessment in a bid to map out hotspots or launchpad of the bandits and come up with final recommendations.

In a Press Conference, the Police Spokesman Maj.Gen. Daniel Justincondemned in strongest terms possible the barbaric and relentless killing of innocent civilians on Juba Nimule Road by Bandits whose agenda and programs are egocentric meant to derail the peace process which the parties are implementing in latter and spirit.

Maj.Gen. Justin read the press release saying the security organs from all its constituencies hadjust dispatched an assessment team headed by South Sudan People’s Defense Force , Tiger Division , South Sudan National Police Service to assess and map out the major hotspots or launchpad the terrorist groups uses to inflict pain on innocent lives .

The statement also read, engulfed with these persistent growing insecurity on Juba – Nimule Highway and other roads , the Security organs are working hard to ensure these intermittencies of violent attacks aimed at cutting people‘s lifeline are addressed once for all.

Therefore, the people of South Sudan and the World at large should know that, these ambushes are carried out by heartless bandits and terrorists against the efforts of the government to avail permanent peace for the country by implementing the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

South Sudan National Police Service and all organized forces assured the people of of its commitment to work to protect them and their properties.

“We appeal to our people residing in the villages along Juba –Nimule road to join hands with the security forces to address these potential threats being perpetrated by these heartless bandits”, statement read.

Maj. Gen. Justine also revealed thattwo truck drivers believed to be Somalian Nationals were killed in an ambushover the weekend following the incident in which two nuns lost their lives along the same Juba-Nimule Highway.