PUNISH THOSE SEXUALLY ABUSING YOUNG GIRLS

Some law perpetrators are taking advantage of the condition of people living in refugees’ camps to commit all types of crime against the vulnerable. The most affected are young girls and women who are faced with daily fear of being sexually abused. Current reports indicates that 350 teenage girls have been subjected to defilement in Pagirinya Refugee camp alone in the recent past. Those who committed these offence are still at large and it is not known whether the laws will ever catch up with them to bring them to book. Although the settlement area is in Uganda, the majority living there are South Sudanese waiting to come back home to settle in their ancestral birth place. More disturbing is that those committing offences are reported to be rich men from Juba who are luring the young girls with cash to have their ways with the young girls. It is so disheartening to learn that their own countrymen who are supposed to protect them were the same one taking advantage over them. This number is big and should not go un-punished. It took parents far this long to come out in the public to complain. A crime is crime and sexual abuse has no boundary for punishment provided it is proved. It does not matter in which country although the laws differ in application but it is worldwide considered a crime. The people taking advantage of these young girls if it is true that they are from Juba should be identified and brought to book to answer charges of sexual abuse whether by the Ugandan or Juba authorities. More hearting is that some of these offenders are themselves parents and one wonders how they would feel if those subjected to abuse were their own young girls. There must be level of respect to all human being irrespective of the prevailing condition and situation they are in. Sex abusers should not be spared.