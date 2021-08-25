jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, August 25th, 2021
HomeNational NewsPublic warned against movement along rivers
National NewsNews

Public warned against movement along rivers

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Tom Thomaz Marino

The authorities in Eastern Equatoria State have warned citizens against unnecessary movement on the river bank to avoid similar incidence.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Administrator of Civil Defense and Fire Brigade, Capt. Salah Lowu said that a two-year-old boy drowned on Friday evening.

The Civil Defense also confirmed that it had recorded five cases related to drowning at the Kinaite River in Torit.

“If we don’t inform our community about precautions, the community will lose many. We urge mothers and fathers not to allow their young ones to move to the river in these rainy seasons. The level of water increases and when these children go and bathe there they might be drown,” Salah said.

MathewOdumaOfoto, Torit Municipal Chief expressed distress over parents’ neglect towards protecting and monitoring their children.

“Wewarn parents to stop abandoning their children to move near the river to avoid further death. Let parents not allow children to play near the river,” Matthew dvised.

You Might Also Like

News

MONEY-IMF injects 334 million USD

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By John Agok The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has added another money worth 334 Million USD to South Sudan in a bid to reform and revive its’ economy. According to a press statement released by the Central Bank yesterday ,  South Sudan has been allocated USD 334 Million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of the general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), approved by the IMF Board of Directors on 2nd August 2021. The allocation became effective yesterday, Monday 23rd August 2021. The new resources came when...
error: Content is protected !!