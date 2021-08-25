Public warned against movement along rivers

By Tom Thomaz Marino

The authorities in Eastern Equatoria State have warned citizens against unnecessary movement on the river bank to avoid similar incidence.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Administrator of Civil Defense and Fire Brigade, Capt. Salah Lowu said that a two-year-old boy drowned on Friday evening.

The Civil Defense also confirmed that it had recorded five cases related to drowning at the Kinaite River in Torit.

“If we don’t inform our community about precautions, the community will lose many. We urge mothers and fathers not to allow their young ones to move to the river in these rainy seasons. The level of water increases and when these children go and bathe there they might be drown,” Salah said.

MathewOdumaOfoto, Torit Municipal Chief expressed distress over parents’ neglect towards protecting and monitoring their children.

“Wewarn parents to stop abandoning their children to move near the river to avoid further death. Let parents not allow children to play near the river,” Matthew dvised.