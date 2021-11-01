jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, November 1st, 2021
Public urged to partake in crusade for showers of blessings

By William Madouk Garang

The organizers of crusadelast Saturday called on the general public to participate in the great gospel scheduled for December, 2nd to 5thand receive showers of blessing, deliverance and healing miracles.

This was revealed during pastors’ conference that was conducted by South Sudan Council of Churches in partnership with Christ for all Nation at Juba Christian Center (JCC) in preparation for the upcoming grand crusade at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

Evangelist Randy Robert and Daniel Kolenda the CEO OF Christ for All Nation (CfAN) Ministry and the successor of ReinhardBonnke would be expected to perform miracles of healing and peace.

Speaking to journalists, the presiding Bishop of Africa Inland Church South Sudan who double as the chairperson of crusade, His Grace Bishop. James Lagos Alexander said that the day would be very wonderful as the preparation had ended urging all dominations and believers to attend.

“I am so please today to be here in this place with hundreds of pastors from different churches of South Sudan, we have come for this special conference for preparation of the upcoming great crusade,” Alexander said.

“We want to inform our colleagues and friends that this is your ministry please be part of it and we want to see you that day,” he added.

The Director of Great Crusade, His Grace, Bishop James Mulisa stressed that the event would be of great influence and urged everyone to come and witness God’s work.

“This is a crusade which is going to leave influence in this country and actually the preparation had taken almost five month you see how big it’s,” Mulisa said.

“This crusade is going to be a huge and big crusade you have never seen that is why we are calling upon every South Sudanese to attend and receive what God is going to do in this country,” he stressed.

