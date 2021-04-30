Public urged to debate on federal system

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Ministry of Federal Affairs has urged the general public to open debate on federal system toallow them understand which system suits them best.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Federal Affairs and its Working Group on Federalism in partnership with International IDEA organized, a capacity building workshop on Federalism for South Sudanese media professionals with a view to ensure informed reporting on federalism enhance popular awareness, understanding and decision making as the country envisaged transition to a fully-fledged federation.

The workshop will build upon the achievements of the first media training that was conducted in October 2019 as part of the outreach component of International IDEA’s Technical Assistance Program to the Constitution-Building and Federalizations Process in the country.

Speaking to media, the Minister of Federal Affairs Losuba Ludoru Wongo saidthe debate should be constructive, it should ask fundamental questions and find answers for the public to understand the system they are going to benefit.

“I want this transition to move professionals as a mandate of the Ministry of Federal Affairs. We will invite media professionalstraining workshop because media is the one to ensure that federal system of government is successful and is done in such way that unites the people of South Sudan to achieve prosperity and development,” Dr. Wongo said.

He added that the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of Conflict which was signed in 2018 calledfor preparation for good governance in South Sudan which is good fundamental direction in this agreement.

“The Ministry of Federal Affairs brought the vision which is peaceful, united and democratic South Sudan under federal form of government that champion equitable development for the people of South Sudan.The workshop is intended to complement the technical meetings and operationalize the mandate of MOFEDA and the Working Group to effectively disseminate information and create popular awareness,” he said.

“South Sudan is expected to transit to a fully-pledged federal constitutional system as per the terms of Article 1.4.11 of the 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS). Federalism is a critical issue with divergent historical and operational understandings among South Sudanese political and administrative actors, as well as the broader public,” Dr. Wongo revealed.

Despite this divergence, substantial agreement found out that federalization process should be driven in accordance with the principles of democratic participation, power sharing and wealth sharing.

“It is evident that federalism is a term that attracts sharp opinions and several misconceptions. To guide these contrasting debates towards productive engagement and reduce the chances that these can spur new conflicts, they need to be addressed in a systematic and informed manner,” he stated.