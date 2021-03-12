Public universities set to receive new intakes

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The Ministry of Higher Education Science and Technology has announced that the public universities are expected to receive new intakesfor admission on Monday 22nd March 2021.

In a document dated 9th March, obtained by Juba Monitor, successful candidates with South Sudan secondary certificates for 2019 or its equivalent are expected to apply in various designated centers.

The document mentionedthat candidates will pick admission forms in designated official centers in Juba, Wau, Yambio, Bor, Aweil, Torit and Rumbek.

The document also emphasized that all the centers should strictly observe the Covid-19 protective measures such as wearing facemasks, physical social distancing and hand washing.

“The Covid-19 measures must be mandatory in every center in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus,” the statement reads in part.

“On the other hand, applicants are expected to avail all the possible requirements outlined by the directorate of Admission and respect all the necessary instructions provided,” the statement further stated.

The directorate of admission urged all the centers not to receive any application after6th of April 2021.

“The directorate of Admission in the Ministry of General Education Science and Technology directed all the centers to returnthe applications before 10th of April 2021,” the statement further cautioned.

The directorate of admission also outlined that all applicants upon admission, bring with them secondary certificate or its equivalent, Nationality certificate, Age certificate, two passport-size photos and 4000 SSP as application fees.