Public transports half-lifted

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

Ugandan government last Friday, marked the end of 42 days lockdown measures imposed to curb deadly second wave of covid-19 that largely overwhelmed health system in Uganda.

President Yoweri Museveni on Friday, in a televised national address, decided to relax some businesses including transport industry and other essential services which were closed.

Monday, the 2nd August 2021 was dedicated as an official opening day to reopenpublic transport only to carry fifty percent (50%) of passengers in one Taxi, a capacity of about eight (8) passengers.Failure to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place would definitely lead to indefinite closure of public transportation according to the Presidential directives.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Ruth Mary who daily commutes from her home to town for work related business described reopening of public transport as asigh of relief to women and elderly people who were badly affected by lockdown.

Ms. Mary herself declared that, she would be able to work again after 42 days of no work at home saying it was a well-intended decision made by government to save lives.She said majority lost their loved ones due to Covid -19 related cases but still people had to thank the government of Uganda for making a rightful decision of lockdown to ensure safety of the people from the deadly virus.

She urged South Sudanese living in Uganda to be careful since Boda-boda and public buses reopened,individuals had to take up personal responsibilities.

Many sectors remained closed for sixty days were places of worship, Bars, Entertainment industry (Music), Learning institutions.Virtual learning institutions were reopened.Curfew had been imposed which normally starts at 7:00 PM in the evening and ends at 5:30 AM in the morning.