Public to be vigilant on surge of Hepatitis E Virus

By William Madouk Garang

The Ministry of Health urged the general public to remain vigilant as Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) cases haveincreased10 times in Bentiu Internally Displacedcampthis year.

According to health authorities,cases of HEV had been increasing every year. From 2019 to 2020 HEV cases, had increased to 147 (113%) and from 2020 to August, 2021, the cases doubled to 219 (79%).

Speaking during the COVID-19 weekly briefing, the Director-General of Preventive Health Service in the Ministry of Health, Dr. John Rumunu, said that two people had been reported dead this year and one death case involved a 27-year-old pregnant mother.

“The M inistry of Health would like to inform the general public that hepatitis E virus cases are on the rise in Bentiu IDP camp. Since the beginning of 2019, at least 906 HEV cases including eight deaths have been reported in Bentiu IDP camp,” Rumunu said.

The official stressed that the disease was associated with the drinking of contaminated water, poor sanitation and hygiene, and open defecation.

“The escalating HEV case trends in 2021 are attributed to sliding water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) standards that are now below recommended sphere standard for humanitarian response,” he said.

Hepatitis E is a virus-related liver infection illness caused by the hepatitis E virus (HEV) that leads to yellow coloring of the eye, skin, and mucus membranes is associated with minor fever.

Symptoms of hepatitis E can include tiredness, poor appetite, stomach pain, vomiting, and jaundice.

The government mentioned that it was managing situation through activating the Incident Management System (IMS) with an incident designed to coordinate response to this event including implementation recommended intervention.

The Health authorities advice the public to report any suspected case of HEV to nearby health facilities at States and national level or call outbreak hotline free toll 66 66.