Public service recruitment board formed

By John Agok

The National Ministry of Public Service has formed a Recruitment Board and called on government institutions to comply with the established new board that will oversee the recruitment process in the country.

Addressing the conference, Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro, the Minister of Public Service streamlined recruitment as a reform package in his new policies.

Bakosoro emphasized on recruitment process to be followed by all institutions whether private or public to advertised all vacant positions on mainstream media prior to interviews schedule with consultation from public service recruitment board.

“I stand on guiding rules for recruitment and I am calling all institutions to adhere to it. There are thousands of graduates loitering on the street of Juba due to lack of jobs because their jobs are given to wrong people who are not qualified and did not follow procedural way of employment,” he said.

Bakosoro also noticed that, the recruitment board will not require any stipend or any allowances in the recruitment process saying it is mandated to follow procedural process as Ministry for public service required.

“The ministry will verify and cross-check the recruitment process of each institution in order to find out whether these positions are advertised in the media or not. This will allow chances for reform in all institutions so that we can employ many people who are graduates outside there,” he added.

He revealed that, this tendency of handpicking people from your own community and employing them using both administrative and ministerial order will not progress the country in terms of efficiency.

“There are instances you will be tempted to do such as handpicking of people closed to you as relatives and begin putting them into the system without procedures,” he concluded.

On August 2020, the Ministry of Public Service laid down measures to be followed but did not materialize.