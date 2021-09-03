jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, September 3rd, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialPUBLIC INSTITUTIONS MUST HELP THE COUNTRY GROW
Editorial

PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS MUST HELP THE COUNTRY GROW

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Public servants and departments can help in developing a nation if and when they listen and respond to the public demand. This is what the immigration department has done when some of its wayward officers referred to as money minting machine the program dubbed silent search where aliens with illegal or without documents were to be registered and instead were being harassed and hunted down like criminals even in the middle of the night on a door-to-door operation. In fact those found having breakfasts or meals in different locations were not spared. Some embassies whose citizens were like hot cakes were not put in the picture that such operation was to take place within a programmed and scheduled period of time. After receiving complaints and listening to the voices of need, the man in charge of the department Gen. Atem Marol Biar called the operation off and directed that it should be undertaken through community leaders and embassies. In short, the well-meant program which was to help identify and know the numbers of all aliens in the country had been seriously abused forcing the immigration boss to heed to demand by the alien and the general public to respect the foreigners who were targeted. If other public departments were to take instant actions where orders had been abused, then there would be a change of image among the public servants who in most cases think they are the bosses instead of being the workers. In every situation, those harassing and intimidating others including foreigners do not know or understand where the government generates revenue from. They take it upon themselves to believe that whatever they were doing was well within the law of the land while in actual sense, it was the opposite. Time has come that each and every individual must do things the right way to safeguard the image and the institution of the country. It is the only way the nation can move forward.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

RAY OF TOTAL HOPE IS AT THE DOOR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Open border trade is one of the surest ways of improving domestic and international economic growth anywhere in the world. I may not be an economist but being a jack of all trade, my inner conviction is that with open border movements under well balanced security, indeed there must be seen to be some ray of hope in the offing. The announcement that the four border points of this country and its neighbour Sudan would be opened by 1st October, precisely next month,...
Editorial

USE OF FORCE TO GRAB LAND MUST BE STOPPED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The laws protecting people’s property should not be applied selectively. It should be clear that at no time the law should be applied to favour some individuals against the common-man. The land grabbing or forceful eviction has become a phenomenon in Thong-Piny area of Juba City where individuals with positions are using their ranks to grab or force out families who initially were settled in those plots. This fact is what befallen the family of one of the liberation struggle’s king-pin, the late ArkangeloLegge Jada. The Anyanya one veteran’s family...
Editorial

WHY PLAY ANDY CAP’S GAME

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I am one person who do not easily forget a friend who in one way or another has done something positive and that has impacted value into my life. When l received a short message from Andrew Teyie, it took me back to our early professional hunt when we were still young and fresh. We nicknamed him “Andy cap”, a popular cartoon in the Daily Nation of Kenya then. It has been long since we last touched bases just like with other former...
error: Content is protected !!