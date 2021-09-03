PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS MUST HELP THE COUNTRY GROW

Public servants and departments can help in developing a nation if and when they listen and respond to the public demand. This is what the immigration department has done when some of its wayward officers referred to as money minting machine the program dubbed silent search where aliens with illegal or without documents were to be registered and instead were being harassed and hunted down like criminals even in the middle of the night on a door-to-door operation. In fact those found having breakfasts or meals in different locations were not spared. Some embassies whose citizens were like hot cakes were not put in the picture that such operation was to take place within a programmed and scheduled period of time. After receiving complaints and listening to the voices of need, the man in charge of the department Gen. Atem Marol Biar called the operation off and directed that it should be undertaken through community leaders and embassies. In short, the well-meant program which was to help identify and know the numbers of all aliens in the country had been seriously abused forcing the immigration boss to heed to demand by the alien and the general public to respect the foreigners who were targeted. If other public departments were to take instant actions where orders had been abused, then there would be a change of image among the public servants who in most cases think they are the bosses instead of being the workers. In every situation, those harassing and intimidating others including foreigners do not know or understand where the government generates revenue from. They take it upon themselves to believe that whatever they were doing was well within the law of the land while in actual sense, it was the opposite. Time has come that each and every individual must do things the right way to safeguard the image and the institution of the country. It is the only way the nation can move forward.