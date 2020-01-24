Public asked to be vigilant as Corona Virus threatens China

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

The Ministry of Health and health partners are asking the public to be vigilant as the Corona virus threatens lives in China and neighboring countries.

In a joint press conference with the World Health Organization, health Minister Dr. Riak Gai Kok said there was no cause of panic stating that they are working closely with the health partners to protect South Sudan from the virus.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses with some causing less-severe disease, such as the common cold, and others more severe disease such as MERS and SARS. Some transmit easily from person to person, while others do not according to the minister.

There is no case reported in South Sudan but according to Chinese authorities, the virus in question can cause severe illness in some patients, Riak said.

He said there have been exported cases in several countries, including Thailand, Japan, the Republic of South Korea, the United States of America, as well as Taiwan, China.

As of 22 January 2020, a total of 557 confirmed cases of 2019- corona virus (nCoV) 550 cases in China, 4 in Thailand, 1 in Japan, 1 in the Republic of South Korea and 1 in Taiwan have been reported including 17 deaths all from China, the minister said.

“The Ministry of Health, would like to inform the general public that there is no coronavirus identified in South Sudan as we speak and there is no reason to panic,” Minister Gai said.

“Vigilance should be maintained as such, the Ministry of Health has instituted the measures to prevent, detect, respond, and mitigate the risk of importation of the virus into the country.”

Preventive measures

He said the general public should follow WHO’s a standard recommendation to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses including hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices.

Gai said the public should wash their hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub; Cover their mouth and nose with a medical mask, tissue, or a sleeve or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing.

“Avoid unprotected close contact with anyone developing cold or flu-like symptoms and seek medical care if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing,” he said.

He further mentioned that people are visiting live markets,are advised to avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals.

“An incident management structure has been established in the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) to develop a preparedness plan and coordinate its implementation,” he said.

According to minister Gai, the guidelines and protocols for the novel corona virus have been updated to facilitate the preparedness activities.

“We are also working with the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation to establish screening at major points of entry including Juba International Airport as a priority.”

He revealed that the Ministry of Health and other line Ministries in Government are working closely with the WHO and other partners to exchange information and keep the people in South Sudan safe.

Meanwhile Dr. Olushayo Olu, the WHO country Representative said WHO will make sure they keep informing pubic in case of any new development about the virus.

“WHO is convened to assess if the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern,” Olu said.

He said the machines for detecting the corona virus should be brought soon as possible in the country.

Olu stressed that though there is no reported case in the country; people need to be vigilant in order to maintain the country safe.