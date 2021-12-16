Protesters kept senior gov’t officials hostage in Bor

By Deng Ghai Deng

At least seven senior government officials in Jonglei State capital Bor were evacuated from their offices a few hours after they were locked up by protesters on Tuesday. The protester’s shut down the State General Secretariat which is the State Headquarters as the demonstration over the new salary structure continued.

Samuel Majier Loch, the Secretary-General of the Workers’ Trade Union in Jonglei state said civil servants would continue with the protest until their demands are met.

“They promise to pay the salaries with full allowance as demanded by the civil servants but we don’t trust them because they have violated several agreements. We have locked the offices until; the governor comes because the acting government told us that he has no authority to implement our demands.” Majier said

The Jonglei State Acting Governor Tuong Majok confirmed that the protesters stormed the state headquarters and locked up the offices. Majok confirmed that Governor Denay Jock Chagor has agreed to address the civil servants demands.

“It was like we agreed with them yesterday and today they came to the street again. They didn’t listen to me even if I tried to convince them as their leader. They locked my office and other offices. But we have consulted the governor and he directed the minister of finance to calculate all the allowance so that they are paid. So it will take today and maybe tomorrow,” Majok said.

The protests started on Monday after civil servants have rejected July salaries and staged a public demonstration on Monday protesting against what they said was a ‘failure’ by the state government to adhere to the new salary structure announced by the National Ministry of Labour and Public Service.