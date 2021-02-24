PROTECTION-UN peacekeepers seek asylum

By Okan Thomas Onyango/James Atem Kuir

Fifteen (15) out of 169 Ethiopian peacekeepers that were scheduled to return home and who refused to board a flight home at Juba International Airport earlier this week remained behind seeking asylum.

On Monday, well-placed sources told Juba Monitor that a brawl broke out among Ethiopian troops when some declined to board flight back home, paralyzing operations at the airport before UN officials intervened and defused the confrontation.

The 15 personnel said to be mostly of Tigrayan origin are part of Ethiopian peacekeeping troops serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

According to the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the flight left 15 members who feared to go back to Ethiopia where government has been fighting forces loyal to Tigray´s fugitive leaders.

“We are trying to get the details, but I do understand about 15 members of the contingent chose not to board the flight at the Juba airport,” Dujarric said in a statement to AP news agency yesterday.

“They have asked to stay. They are receiving support from the South Sudanese Ministry of Refugee Affairs.” The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, is “in contact with the South Sudanese authorities,” he added.

Juba Monitor tried to get comments from the UN mission in the country but all efforts were futile.

Reacting to the scuffle, prominent activist, Edmund Yakani called on the government to intervene, saying the country is in good position to create harmony among the conflicting forces.

“With the incident that happened at the Juba International Airport, South Sudan government should take it seriously and intervene to create mutual understanding and restore the relationship among various ethnic groups of Ethiopia that are under the UN Peacekeeping Mission because they are not only under UNMISS, they are also under the Municipal of Abyei,” Yakani said.

The activist also appealed to the Ethiopian troops to abstain from engaging in disagreements caused by home-based politics, and demonstrate maturity of respecting the principles and the values of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the country.

“If they feel that their lives are threatened, at risk or uncomfortable, they can seek for asylum because it is a basic right among the human rights. They should be given asylum and we are praying for the best solution for Ethiopians so that they can live in peace,” the activist added.

According to the UN Some 2,100 of the mission’s 17,200 troops, police and civilians come from Ethiopia.

The U.N. refugee agency said more than 50,000 Ethiopians, mainly from Tigray, have fled across the border to Sudan.