Protection of women in the society our responsibility

According to Mr. Otwari Dominic OromoSouth Sudanese student in Uganda and women rights activist told Juba Monitor on Thursday that, “The study indicates that about 65 percent of women and girls in South Sudan and elsewhere in the world have experienced physical, psychological and sexual violence in their lifetime, as well as about 51 per cent have suffered Intimate PartnershipsViolence (IPV) and always handled secretly under the carpet.”

Otwari Dominic Oromofurther suggested that South Sudanese cultures are the biggest problem therefore the community is conservative given the ways modern-day men who are living in the Old Testament of cultures do not believe in it, however this has subjected women to violence in silence and cultural stigma, therefore there was need to revise our culture in regards to women respect and protection from all injustices always.

We need to respect, value women contributions in the society by realizing the potential of women and give them the opportunity to speak during gatherings as mothers of the Nation who have equal rights in nation building.

Otwari Dominic Oromosaid he still have hope in some men who demonstrated protection of women although men all over so far being accused of being misogynistic against women as sentiment of hatred or prejudice against women a culture that promotes violence and misogynybattled the personal demons of alcoholism, racism or sense of (megalomanic) abelieverof being absolute powerful, or more powerful and important than they are in the community, and some men in the society.Having thatmisogynistic attitude thatdistinguished them from the closely related word sexism, which signifies discrimination based on sex (although it most frequently refers to discrimination against women) and also carries the meaning “behaviour, conditions, or attitudes that foster stereotypes of social roles based on sex.”

Misogyny refers specifically to a hatred of women. The word is formed from the Greek roots misein (“to hate”) and gynē (“woman”).

As community we must protect our women being girls or married women young people of South Sudan have duty and obligation to protect women from misogamists who paraded themselves as untouchable megalomania.

So far women suffered during lockdown period from domestic extreme violence in villages and in cities, however no violence abuse related case linking South Sudanese families reported here in Uganda but, in their homes, there could be some problems since lockdown kept families together for last 42 days at homes.