PROTECT-Aid workers or we stop services

By John Agok

The humanitarian community has urged the government to ensure the safety of aid workers or they stop operations, UK Special Envoy for Famine Prevention said in a press conference yesterday.

The Envoy said that violence aimed at the Humanitarian workers who were to save lives should be protected adding, reports for looting and destruction of humanitarian assistance was unacceptable.

Nick Dyer the UK Special Envoy for Famine Prevention and Humanitarian Affairs made his remarks in a press conference held on Thursday in Juba.

“It is essential that the government of South Sudan hold the perpetrators of this violence accountable and ensure the safety, security of all aid workers and assets across the country,” he said.

Dyer also called on government at all levels to work together in resolving violence and ensure that, assistance could be provided to meet the need of the most vulnerable without threats or hindrances.

“I am urging the government to reaffirm its commitment in resolving violence across the country. The United Kingdom thanks WFP,UNICEF World Vision, GESS, HPF and their partners for the work doing in South Sudan and for their support with the visit to some parts of the country,” he said.

However, Helen Lewis the Development Director revealed that, there wasneed for the government to improve stability in the country, so that development partners could deliver services to vulnerable population.

Lewis acknowledged the efforts of humanitarian community especially NGOs despite dangers in losing their lives.

“We really want to see the government efforts in restoring stability so that, development partners can shift from humanitarian assistance to development sector,” she said.

The Humanitarian officials made their remarks in a press conference after returning from atwo-day visit in Warrap state to after assess the humanitarian situation in the area. The officials also met with First Vice President Dr. RiakMachar, Mama Nyandeng De Mabior in charge of Youth, Gender and Humanitarian cluster to engage them on political development.