“PROPHET”-Abraham Chol arrested

By Wek Atak Kacjang

South Sudan self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol Maketh who is also the King of Kush Church is behind bars due to his earlier statement circulated in some media outlets claiming that the terms of President Salva Kiir and First Vice president Dr. Riek Machar leadership would end on July 9th, 2021, during the marking of tenth Independence Day anniversary

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, South Sudan National Police Services (SSNPS) Spokesperson Daniel Justin, confirmed the arrest of the cleric Maketh however he did not disclose the police custody where he was being held.

“He is now in police custody waiting investigation regarding the statement he made earlier against the presidency. Police arrested the King of Kush Church, Prophet Abraham CholMaketh was arrested a day before the celebration,” Justin said.

On July 8th Chol was reportedly arrested by Police forces where it is claimed he made derogatory remarks against Dr. Machar and allegedly told the office that instead of them arresting him they should arrest the first vice president.

Chol allegedly shouted out that “Why are you arresting me, what have I do wrong? I am notEquatorian, I am a Dinka man and I haven’t killed anyone. Why don’t you arrest Riek?” Cholallegedly told the Police.

He added that Dr. Machar and President Kiir had been fighting since December 2013 but no one arrested them.

This is not the first time for Pastor Abraham Chol of Kush to be arrested by the police. In May last year, he was arrested by authorities and then sentenced to one month in jail for defying a ban on congregations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.