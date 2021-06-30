PROMISES OF INDEPENDENT JUDICIARY, WILL IT WORK

The judiciary is taking its position positively with the Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut promising to have its independence felt in the whole country. During stakeholders’ consultative workshop on the Judicial Reform and the Permanent Constitution Making Process the judiciary, one of the three arms of the government came out to lay bare outlining how they intend to be and remain independent to provide service delivery to the general public. Cases of interferences in and with the judiciary have been reported in most cases where some thorny issues are influenced from the external set ups. It is however, the control and management of the courts that would determine the inner truth if they would not be interfered with or influenced. How the Chief Justice intend or will convince members of the public who have lost trusts in the judiciary that there was going or will be a change is another thing to ponder over. Cases of malpractices, corruption, bribing and under the table deals have been reported or witnessed in the judiciary in parts of the country. Mostly cases involving land and murder have taken time to solve if any. Some cases have been kept under the carpet while others in the court shelves never to be concluded. There is need for the judiciary to work together with other arms of the government which are the legislative and the executive to streamline their operations. It is time courts live to their expectations and solve issues taken to them that affect the well-being of the society and the people. These promises should not be made only during the workshops or seminars in big hotels or resorts. There must be consideration to the general public who are eager to have peace within them and their surroundings. This is a possibility that cannot be taken for granted. The courts must be seen to be free from manipulation.