Prolonged hunger puts Children at risk of malnutrition in Aweil

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Serious hunger that has been caused by 2020 flooding in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State exposed a number of malnourished children and women at Panthou Public Health Care (PHCC) of Aweil South County.

Community Nutrition Worker at Panthou, Dr. Mayom Mel Aguer said that most of the children get malnourished because people don’t grow vegetable in time of dry season.

“Children are malnourished due to lack of food and 2020 flooding that cause more disease. We receive more than 500 children with malnourished in every week,”

“There is no way where by our children cannot get malnourished because when it comes to dry season food security is not proper,” he said

He revealed that some children suffer from severe acute malnutrition, out of which at least 10 to 20% are expected to develop medical complications, so to reduce the health impact of the current malnutrition emergency in areas with the highest burden of acute malnutrition, UNICEF through its integrated health nutrition, water sanitation and hygiene interventions is improving the treatment of severe acute malnutrition at Panthou and other places especially in Ayai Payam with medical complications in stabilization centers.

He revealed that treatment of acute malnutrition requires multi-sectorial approach including the provision of quality healthcare services and supplies, safe water, improved sanitation and proper hygiene services.

Meanwhile, Nyanut Akol Akol, a mother of four children who has been affected by malnourished at Panthou appreciates UNICEF for providing support toward the center.

“I and my children, the life has change because I am not like before I came to the center. I couldn’t believe that I was going to survive but through the support of UNICEF, it led me to be someone as I speak to you now,”

She added that there is nothing at home that she could rely on except UNICEF to provide food to her.

However, a mother of five children Rebecca Akech Wol said that her child are now eating well without problems.

“currently, my son was discharged to go home with medicines and ready-to-eat therapeutic peanut paste that would aid in their recovery, Sometimes we go hungry for even two days, on those days, we survive on water only, that is why they are always sick,”